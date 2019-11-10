UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Drop Malan As Rain Delays New Zealand T20 Decider

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 08:00 AM

England drop Malan as rain delays New Zealand T20 decider

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :England dropped century-maker Dawid Malan Sunday as rain delayed the start of the series-deciding fifth Twenty20 international against New Zealand at Eden Park.

The weather cleared for the toss to be taken 30 minutes late, which England captain Eoin Morgan won before revealing Malan had been replaced by James Vince in a pre-arranged player rotation.

England opted to bowl but as the players were about to take the field the rain returned and the covers were put back on.

Under the series rules, a minimum of five overs are required per side to qualify as a completed game.

England levelled the series 2-2 with a record-breaking innings by Malan in the fourth match on Friday in Napier. His 48-ball century was the fastest by an Englishman in Twenty20 cricket and laid the platform for a 76-run victory.

England made two other changes with Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid returning in place of Pat Brown and Matt Parkinson.

Jimmy Neesham and Scott Kuggeleijn replace Daryl Mitchell and Blair Tickner for New Zealand.

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult England: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Wayne Knights (NZL)tv Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).

Related Topics

Cricket Weather Century Rashid Napier Mitchell James Vince Mitchell Santner Sam Billings Dawid Malan Colin De Grandhomme Chris Gaffaney Sunday TV New Zealand

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid praises participants of Arab R ..

8 hours ago

Iraqi Military Denies Claim That Army Deployed Fir ..

9 hours ago

Civilians at risk in Syria's northeast, northwest ..

9 hours ago

Court to decide matter of Maryam Nawaz: Sheikh Ras ..

9 hours ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 735 cases

9 hours ago

Moscow Says to Shield Cooperation With Iran From ' ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.