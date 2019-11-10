England drop Malan for New Zealand series decider

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :England dropped century-maker Dawid Malan Sunday for the deciding fifth and final Twenty20 international against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland.

England opted to bowl first after winning the toss with the start of play delayed half an hour because of rain and further showers are forecast.

Only five overs per side are needed to qualify as a completed game.

England levelled the series 2-2 with a record-breaking performance by Malan in the fourth match on Friday in Napier when he cracked the fastest Twenty20 hundred by an Englishman to set up a 76-run victory.

But in a pre-arranged rotation, he dropped out of the final match replaced by James Vince as one of three changes.

Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid also return.

Jimmy Neesham and Scott Kuggeleijn replace Daryl Mitchell and Blair Tickner for New Zealand.

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult England: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Wayne Knights (NZL)tv Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).