England Drop Moeen And Call-up Leach, Archer For Second Ashes Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:31 PM

England have dropped Moeen Ali and recalled fellow spinner Jack Leach into a 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's starting on Wednesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :England have dropped Moeen Ali and recalled fellow spinner Jack Leach into a 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's starting on Wednesday.

Meanwhile World Cup-winner Jofra Archer could make his Test debut next week.

Moeen was omitted after a miserable first Test at Edgbaston, which England lost by 251 runs on Monday to go 1-0 down in the five-match series.

The 32-year-old all-rounder only managed returns of 1-42 and 2-130with the ball, while scoring just four runs in the match -- including afirst-innings duck.

More Stories From Sports

