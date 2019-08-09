England Drop Moeen And Call-up Leach, Archer For Second Ashes Test
Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:31 PM
England have dropped Moeen Ali and recalled fellow spinner Jack Leach into a 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's starting on Wednesday
Meanwhile World Cup-winner Jofra Archer could make his Test debut next week.
Moeen was omitted after a miserable first Test at Edgbaston, which England lost by 251 runs on Monday to go 1-0 down in the five-match series.
The 32-year-old all-rounder only managed returns of 1-42 and 2-130with the ball, while scoring just four runs in the match -- including afirst-innings duck.