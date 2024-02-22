England Drop Steward For Six Nations Clash Against Scotland
Muhammad Rameez Published February 22, 2024 | 11:12 PM
England coach Steve Borthwick sprang a surprise by dropping full-back Freddie Steward in favour of George Furbank as he made five changes to his side for Saturday's Six Nations match away to Scotland
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) England coach Steve Borthwick sprang a surprise by dropping full-back Freddie Steward in favour of George Furbank as he made five changes to his side for Saturday's Six Nations match away to Scotland.
Steward, with his solidity under the high ball, has become a Test regular. But even though he featured in England's wins over Italy and Wales in the opening two rounds of the tournament, he has now been dropped from the matchday 23 entirely.
England have lost their past three matches against oldest rivals Scotland and Borthwick has decided to recall Furbank in the hope the Northampton full-back can give his side a greater attacking edge at Murrayfield.
Furbank has won just six caps since making his England debut in 2020 but the 27-year-old has been in fine form for Premiership leaders Northampton this season.
Borthwick has made two other changes to his back division, with Ollie Lawrence selected at inside centre alongside Henry Slade to give the side a physical, ball-carrying presence in midfield.
Lawrence has seen off the challenge from the experienced Manu Tuilagi to replace the dropped Fraser Dingwall after he missed England's opening two wins with a hip injury.
Veteran scrum-half Danny Care will win his 99th cap in Edinburgh after Alex Mitchell was ruled out by a knee injury.
Up front, props Ellis Genge and Dan Cole will pack down either side of England captain and hooker Jamie George.
England are one of only two unbeaten teams in this year's Six Nations, along with title-holders Ireland.
But a bid to regain the Calcutta Cup in front of a hostile Murrayfield crowd promises to be an acid test of England's ability following a third-place finish at last year's World Cup in France.
"We're pleased with the start we've made to our Six Nations campaign but know that a difficult test awaits us in Edinburgh against an in-form Scotland team," said Borthwick.
"The atmosphere is always special for any Calcutta Cup match and I'm sure this weekend's game at Murrayfield will be no different."
England (15-1)
George Furbank, Tommy Freeman, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Danny Care; Ben Earl, Sam Underhill, Ethan Roots; Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje; Dan Cole, Jamie George (capt), Ellis Genge
Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, George Martin, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Spencer, Fin Smith, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso
Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)
Recent Stories
ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update
EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests
Tennis: Qatar Open results
Hungary ruling party names court head to replace disgraced president
Two died in petrol agency fire incident
Keenan delivers blow to Ireland as Frawley comes in for Wales match
Indian protesting farmers march to Delhi continues
Polish parliament backs easier access to morning-after pill
Syed Ali Haider Gilani named as PPP parliamentary leader in PA
Banning menthol cigarettes can lead to reduction in smoking rates: Study
Governor to inaugurate Pediatric Neurology Conference on Feb 23
More Stories From Sports
-
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update18 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Qatar Open results13 minutes ago
-
Keenan delivers blow to Ireland as Frawley comes in for Wales match13 minutes ago
-
Century partnerships flourish: PSL Season 9 witnessing record-breaking collaborations1 hour ago
-
Inter continue title march after Champions League statement2 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s Awais qualifies for Asian Men Snooker final3 hours ago
-
UAF VC says best facilities being provided for sports promotion3 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results4 hours ago
-
Friendly atmosphere delights foreign guests, PSL broadcasters4 hours ago
-
Over 5000 cops to perform security duties at PSL matches; no road closures planned4 hours ago
-
Netherlands Embassy hosts reception to honor hockey team5 hours ago
-
All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Baseball Championship concludes5 hours ago