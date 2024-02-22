England drop Steward for Six Nations clash against Scotland

England coach Steve Borthwick sprang a surprise by dropping full-back Freddie Steward in favour of George Furbank as he made five changes to his side for Saturday's Six Nations match away to Scotland

England coach Steve Borthwick sprang a surprise by dropping full-back Freddie Steward in favour of George Furbank as he made five changes to his side for Saturday's Six Nations match away to Scotland.

Steward, with his solidity under the high ball, has become a Test regular. But even though he featured in England's wins over Italy and Wales in the opening two rounds of the tournament, he has now been dropped from the matchday 23 entirely.

England have lost their past three matches against oldest rivals Scotland and Borthwick has decided to recall Furbank in the hope the Northampton full-back can give his side a greater attacking edge at Murrayfield.

Furbank has won just six caps since making his England debut in 2020 but the 27-year-old has been in fine form for Premiership leaders Northampton this season.

Borthwick has made two other changes to his back division, with Ollie Lawrence selected at inside centre alongside Henry Slade to give the side a physical, ball-carrying presence in midfield.

Lawrence has seen off the challenge from the experienced Manu Tuilagi to replace the dropped Fraser Dingwall after he missed England's opening two wins with a hip injury.

Veteran scrum-half Danny Care will win his 99th cap in Edinburgh after Alex Mitchell was ruled out by a knee injury.

Up front, props Ellis Genge and Dan Cole will pack down either side of England captain and hooker Jamie George.

England are one of only two unbeaten teams in this year's Six Nations, along with title-holders Ireland.

But a bid to regain the Calcutta Cup in front of a hostile Murrayfield crowd promises to be an acid test of England's ability following a third-place finish at last year's World Cup in France.

"We're pleased with the start we've made to our Six Nations campaign but know that a difficult test awaits us in Edinburgh against an in-form Scotland team," said Borthwick.

"The atmosphere is always special for any Calcutta Cup match and I'm sure this weekend's game at Murrayfield will be no different."

England (15-1)

George Furbank, Tommy Freeman, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Danny Care; Ben Earl, Sam Underhill, Ethan Roots; Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje; Dan Cole, Jamie George (capt), Ellis Genge

Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, George Martin, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Spencer, Fin Smith, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)