UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Ease Past Sri Lanka In 1st ODI

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 10:56 PM

England ease past Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

England beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the opening one-day international at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday to go 1-0 up in a three-match series

ChesterleStreet, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :England beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the opening one-day international at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday to go 1-0 up in a three-match series.

Set a modest target of 186, the 50-over world champions finished on 189-5 with more than 15 overs to spare at the Riverside ground.

Test captain Joe Root, in his 150th ODI, was 79 not out.

Earlier, paceman Chris Woakes took a miserly 4-18 from his maximum 10 overs as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 185.

The series continues with a day/night match at the Oval in south London on Thursday.

Related Topics

World Sri Lanka London Riverside From

Recent Stories

MOFAIC introduces ‘UAE Academic Certificate Smar ..

27 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi continues to build towards hosting FINA ..

27 minutes ago

Chief Secretary reviews progress on initiatives be ..

1 minute ago

AJK presents Rs. 141.4b budget with Rs. 28 billion ..

1 minute ago

Sindh allocates Rs 167.304m to procure 98 acres la ..

1 minute ago

Four arrested over aerial firing

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.