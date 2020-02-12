UrduPoint.com
England Elect To Bowl In First South Africa T20 Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 10:03 PM

England elect to bowl in first South Africa T20 clash

England won the toss and decided to bowl in the first Twenty20 international against South Africa in East London on Wednesday

East London, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :England won the toss and decided to bowl in the first Twenty20 international against South Africa in East London on Wednesday.

Captain Eoin Morgan said the decision to bowl first was partly because of unfamiliarity with conditions at Buffalo Park on a windy evening.

England stars Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Mark Wood returned to action after being rested during the previous three-match one-day international series, while fast bowler Dale Steyn was set for his first South Africa appearance since March.

"It's great to have him back, he adds a lot of value," South Africa captain Quinton de Kock said of Steyn.

Both captains said the three-match series was the start of their build-up to this year's T20 World Cup, which is being held in Australia in October and November.

Teams: South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Joe Denly, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood.

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Bongani Jele (both RSA)tv umpire: Allahudien Palekar (RSA)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

