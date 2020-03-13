UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England End Sri Lanka Cricket Tour Over Virus

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 04:23 PM

England end Sri Lanka cricket tour over virus

England's cricket team abruptly pulled out of a tour of Sri Lanka on Friday over the mounting coronavirus pandemic

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :England's cricket team abruptly pulled out of a tour of Sri Lanka on Friday over the mounting coronavirus pandemic.

A practice match in Colombo was halted as the team announced they would be flying back to London, and the first of two Test matches due to start on March 19 has been postponed.

"At this time, the physical and mental well being of our players and support teams is paramount," said an England and Wales Cricket board statement announcing the end of the tour.

"We will now look to bring them home to their families as soon as possible. These are completely unprecedented times, and decisions like this go beyond cricket."

Related Topics

Cricket Sri Lanka London Colombo Wales March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says Karachi was ignored in the past but not no ..

35 seconds ago

Girl commits suicide over domestic issues in Faisa ..

14 minutes ago

South Sudan's road to peace marred by 'unconsciona ..

14 minutes ago

Children complex plans to introduce cardiac surger ..

14 minutes ago

Administration constitutes task force to control a ..

9 minutes ago

Cars, motorcycles lifter gang busted in Faisalabad ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.