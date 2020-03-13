England end Sri Lanka cricket tour over virus

England's cricket team abruptly pulled out of a tour of Sri Lanka on Friday over the mounting coronavirus pandemic

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :England's cricket team abruptly pulled out of a tour of Sri Lanka on Friday over the mounting coronavirus pandemic.

A practice match in Colombo was halted as the team announced they would be flying back to London, and the first of two Test matches due to start on March 19 has been postponed.

"At this time, the physical and mental well being of our players and support teams is paramount," said an England and Wales Cricket board statement announcing the end of the tour.

"We will now look to bring them home to their families as soon as possible. These are completely unprecedented times, and decisions like this go beyond cricket."