UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England End Sri Lanka Cricket Tour Over Virus

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:37 PM

England end Sri Lanka cricket tour over virus

England's cricket team abruptly pulled out of a tour of Sri Lanka on Friday over the "unprecedented" crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :England's cricket team abruptly pulled out of a tour of Sri Lanka on Friday over the "unprecedented" crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A practice match in Colombo was halted as the team announced they would be flying back to London, and the first of two Test matches due to start on March 19 has been indefinitely postponed.

"At this time, the physical and mental wellbeing of our players and support teams is paramount," said an England and Wales Cricket board statement announcing the end of the tour.

"We will now look to bring them home to their families as soon as possible. These are completely unprecedented times, and decisions like this go beyond cricket." The four-day practice game against a Sri Lankan Board President's XI side was halted near the end of the second day.

England were fielding when captain Joe Root came on to call the players off.

The match attracted few spectators. Only a handful of England fans and a dozen locals were at the grounds to watch the two teams ahead of the first Test in Galle.

Root made it clear this week that players had been told to take extra precautions and not have contact with fans or members of the opposing team.

"It is against our nature as a team, we quite like to socialise and interact with fans and take selfies, autographs and stuff. But it means that we can't do that on this trip," Root told reporters on Wednesday.

There were no handshakes between the teams before the practice game.

Sri Lanka has reported just three coronavirus cases since the start of the crisis which has left more than 4,300 dead around the world.

"We were told that England wants to return because of the threat of the coronavirus," a Sri Lankan cricket official told AFP.

Related Topics

Cricket Dead World Sri Lanka London Galle Colombo Wales March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y7p Launches in Pakistan to Resounding Mark ..

10 minutes ago

Champions League, Premier League swept aside as co ..

2 minutes ago

3 shopkeepers arrested in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

SBP injects Rs 1,035.950 billion

2 minutes ago

Awareness seminar on coronavirus held in Multan

1 second ago

Chinese Taipei midfielder Chen Po-liang joins Chan ..

2 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.