UrduPoint.com

England Face Nervous Wait As Covid Threatens Ashes

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 03:39 PM

England face nervous wait as Covid threatens Ashes

England were nervously awaiting results of PCR tests after four Covid cases in the camp but veteran Jimmy Anderson said Monday they are keen to finish the Ashes series in Australia

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :England were nervously awaiting results of PCR tests after four Covid cases in the camp but veteran Jimmy Anderson said Monday they are keen to finish the Ashes series in Australia.

Four members of the England party -- two support staff and two family members -- tested positive for coronavirus just hours before the start of day two in the third Test in Melbourne.

The team and management were then required to undergo rapid antigen (RAT) tests as they were about to leave their hotel for Melbourne cricket Ground.

They were given the all-clear barely 45 minutes before play was due to begin, but must also take PCR tests as a precaution.

England bowler Anderson said the team was on the bus ready to leave when they were ordered off to have the RAT tests.

"As far as I'm aware, the whole playing group feel fine. We've just stepped up safety protocols around the dressing room, wearing masks and keeping distance where possible," he said after stumps on day two.

"We are all having PCR tests now and obviously we need all those to be clear, if possible, so we'll just have to wait and see what the results are." Anderson added that the England team had not been told of the plan should anyone test positive.

Australian broadcaster the Seven Network also said there had been a positive case among its staff working at the MCG, forcing last-minute changes to their commentary team.

Driven by the Omicron variant, coronavirus cases are surging in Australia -- particularly in Sydney -- where the fourth Test is scheduled to start on January 5, before the Ashes finale in Hobart.

More than 6,000 cases are being reported daily across New South Wales state, where Sydney is located.

Nevertheless, Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley said the plan was to press on as scheduled with the Ashes.

"That's absolutely the plan, there's nothing to suggest otherwise. We'll rely on the protocols," he told reporters, before cautioning: "It's a day-by-day proposition." - Keen to carry on - England faced a similar scenario earlier this year when the fifth Test of their home series against India was cancelled after multiple cases among the visitors' support staff.

Anderson said he was keen to finish the Ashes series, even though England are facing another heavy defeat.

"That's the plan. Again, it's going to depend on the PCR tests and what situation that is going to leave us in," he said.

"As long as the group that was here at the ground today are negative, I don't see why we can't carry on."Australia captain Pat Cummins, who missed the second Ashes Test because he was in Covid isolation, said the dramatic events on Monday were "a sign of the times".

"You've got to be pretty flexible," he told sports broadcaster SEN.

Related Topics

India Cricket Australia Sports Hotel Fine Hobart Melbourne Sydney Anderson Wales January Family All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTS addresses 92 percent complaints in outgoing ye ..

RTS addresses 92 percent complaints in outgoing year

3 minutes ago
 Sunflower cultivation to start from January

Sunflower cultivation to start from January

3 minutes ago
 Benazir Bhutto’s 14th death anniversary is being ..

Benazir Bhutto’s 14th death anniversary is being observed today

20 minutes ago
 China Develops New Heavy Space Launch Vehicle - CN ..

China Develops New Heavy Space Launch Vehicle - CNSA

3 minutes ago
 Rain wipes out first session of second day of Sout ..

Rain wipes out first session of second day of South Africa v India Test

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Not Ruling Out West Aims to Provoke 'S ..

Lavrov Says Not Ruling Out West Aims to Provoke 'Small War' in Ukraine, Accuse M ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.