England face World Cup reckoning against New Zealand

ChesterleStreet, United Kingdom, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :England and New Zealand head into their final World Cup group match on Wednesday, each knowing a win will see them into the semi-finals.

Even a defeat would not spell the end of either team's chances of emerging as one of the top four from the 10-team round-robin phase.

If England lose in Chester-le-Street, Pakistan could leapfrog them into the top four with victory over Bangladesh, whose own semi-final hopes ended with a defeat by India on Tuesday that sent Virat Kohli's men through.

It would take an unlikely turn of events to deny New Zealand a place in the last four, such is their net run-rate advantage over Pakistan.

But right now, England and New Zealand's World Cup destiny is in their own hands.

England have arrived in the northeast buoyed by a 31-run win over an India side that were previously unbeaten.

Sunday's success came after back-to-back defeats by Sri Lanka and reigning champions Australia had led many pundits to question their tournament nerve and nous.

But the pleasing aspect for England, other than the result, was that the defeat of India was built on many of the factors that have been key to their one-day international revival since a first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup.