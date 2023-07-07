England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

Leeds, United Kingdom, July 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :"This is going to be wild," laughed Australia cricket fan Joel Guy as he stepped into the Headingley bear pit on Thursday for the latest chapter of an increasingly bitter Ashes series.

From an hour before play, England fans in Leeds, northern England, were champing at the bit to let Australia's players know how they felt about the incident on the final day of the second Test at Lord's on Sunday that brought a previously good-natured series to boiling point.

Jonny Bairstow was controversially stumped by Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey, sparking accusations of breaking the "spirit of cricket" and causing a diplomatic incident, with the prime ministers of both countries weighing in.

Guy said he felt the incident was "pretty poor" by Australia captain Pat Cummins, but added there was "definitely some hypocrisy" from England, with Bairstow having previously attempted "something similar".

The dismissal riled up a Lord's crowd usually known for its reserve, with MCC members even heckling the Australian players as they went to the dressing rooms.

By contrast Headingley, the headquarters of Yorkshire, is known to be a rowdy arena at the best of times, particularly its Western Terrace.

Simon Woolrych, 56, from London, was one of the early arrivals in the stand, but said the blame for Sunday's incident lay with Bairstow.

However, "Australia missed out on a moment of greatness," he told AFP.

"He (Cummins) could've waived the appeal and it would've elevated the whole game," added Woolrych, as supporters around him refreshed themselves with the first of many pints.

Australia fan Olivia Turner, dressed in green and gold, was at Lord's and was expecting a lot of attention throughout Thursday.

"We've already got a few remarks, it's all part of it. I'm ready," she said.

- 'Part of the fun' - Having won the toss and elected to bowl, England deprived the Western Terrace of the immediate opportunity to taunt Australia's fielders.

"We can still give Aussies stick if we want to, but that's only part of the fun," said John Staniforth, 55.

Australia's Steve Smith is celebrating his 100th Test match, but deference was in short supply on the Western Terrace as he came into bat with the visitors struggling.

Spectators greeted the star batsman to the crease with a rendition of "we saw you crying on the telly," in a reference to his infamous press conference after being stripped of the captaincy following a 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

"It's hostile, but it's cricket hostile," joked Woolrych.

"It's not exactly Millwall away," he added, in a reference to the English football club known for its aggressive supporters.

After a superb century by Mitchell Marsh, the home fans got the moment they were waiting for as the two pantomime villains from Lord's, skipper Cummins and Carey, ended up in the middle together after another flurry of wickets.

Home fans waved their footwear around while singing "shoes off, if you hate Carey", while Cummins was greeted with chants of "cheat".

Both men fell cheaply as Australia collapsed to 263 all out.

Carey and Cummins soon had their revenge, however, combining to dismiss England opener Ben Duckett, while the captain also snared Harry Brook -- much to the delight of the Australian contingent in the crowd.