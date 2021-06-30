UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Fans Urged Not To Fly To Rome For Euro 2020 Quarter-final

Zeeshan Mehtab 59 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 08:26 PM

England fans urged not to fly to Rome for Euro 2020 quarter-final

England fans are being urged not to travel to Rome for their side's Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine on Saturday as coronavirus restrictions mean even those with tickets cannot use them

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :England fans are being urged not to travel to Rome for their side's Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine on Saturday as coronavirus restrictions mean even those with tickets cannot use them.

Tuesday's 2-0 win over Germany at a raucous Wembley propelled Gareth Southgate's men into the last eight of the Covid-delayed European Championship.

But Italian health regulations mean supporters travelling from Britain would face five days of quarantine and therefore they would miss the match.

England face taking to the pitch without the vocal backing of their fans, who have only recently been allowed to return to Wembley as Covid-19 restrictions have been eased.

England's governing Football Association was entitled to a ticket allocation of 2,560, equating to 16 percent of the permitted capacity of 16,000 at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

But instead the tickets will go on general sale for what will be England's only game of the tournament away from Wembley.

"I am clear and unequivocal -- the English fans will not be able to come to Italy to watch the match at the Olimpico against Ukraine on July 3," Andrea Costa, the Italian government's undersecretary for health, told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli on Wednesday.

"There are five days of quarantine, the rule must be respected. We cannot take risks. If an English fan leaves today, he won't see the game. Same for those who left yesterday." The English Football Association said it was working with European football's governing body UEFA and the British embassy in Rome to "facilitate" ticket sales to England fans resident in Italy.

But the embassy said in a statement to AFP that it was not selling or distributing tickets for the match.

British government advice is that fans should not travel to Italy, an "amber list" country requiring 10 days of self-isolation upon return.

Britain is experiencing a surge in new coronavirus cases, blamed on the Delta variant that was first detected in India, despite a successful vaccination drive.

Related Topics

India Football Ukraine Germany Sale Rome Same Italy Euro July 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Four test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Universities play important role in identifying so ..

1 minute ago

SECP becomes first govt agency to offer WhatsApp S ..

1 minute ago

Black holes swallow 2 neutron stars: Prof Hafi say ..

5 minutes ago

Man drown in river Hazro

5 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Search for Balance of Interests Wi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.