England fight back in rain-hit 4th Ashes Test

England hit back late on a rain-marred opening day of the fourth Ashes Test to put Australia under pressure at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday

Sydney, Jan 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :England hit back late on a rain-marred opening day of the fourth Ashes Test to put Australia under pressure at the Sydney cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Australia, holding an unassailable 3-0 series lead, looked in a strong position at 111 for one before pacemen James Anderson and Mark Wood struck in the space of seven balls.

At the close after only 46.5 overs were possible following four rain interruptions, Australia were 126 for three with Steve Smith on six and Usman Khawaja, playing in his first Test since 2019, not out four.

Marcus Harris, coming off his 76 in Melbourne, batted obdurately for his 38 off 109 balls before he was stuck on the crease and nicked Anderson to Joe Root at slip.

In the next over Wood, charging in, got the prized wicket of Marnus Labuschagne for 28 leaving Australia at 117-3.

Wood angled one back off a length and Labuschagne, looking to defend from the crease, edged to Jos Buttler in a crucial double breakthrough for England.

Earlier, Stuart Broad again proved David Warner's nemesis enticing a thick edge off Warner to Zak Crawley at second slip for 30.

It was the 13th time in Ashes Tests Broad had snared his "bunny" Warner after tempting him to drive at a shorter delivery.

Broad dominated Warner during the 2019 Ashes in England, tormenting the experienced Australian opener from around the wicket and dismissing him seven times in the space of 104 balls.