Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :England beat Australia by 24 runs to win the second one-day international at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Australia, set 232 to win, were cruising to victory at 144-2 before they were dismissed for 207 as England levelled a three-match series at 1-1.