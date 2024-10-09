England Fight Back With Centuries From Root And Brook
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) England staged a solid comeback on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan, as Harry Brook and Joe Root's commanding centuries guided the visitors to 492/3 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
The English side still trails by 64 runs, with seven first-innings wickets in hand and two days of play remaining in what promises to be an exciting Test match.
Resuming at the overnight score of 96/1 in 20 overs, England were looking to close the gap on Pakistan's formidable first-innings total of 556.
Zak Crawley, who had begun the day on 64, added just 14 runs before falling to Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 25th over. His dismissal ended a strong 109-run second-wicket partnership with Root, setting a solid foundation for the innings.
Joe Root, the linchpin of England’s batting, remained calm and composed despite the early breakthrough. His patience and technically sound approach was crucial in steadying England’s innings. He found a perfect partner in Ben Duckett, who injected momentum into the innings with his attacking play. Duckett’s 84 off just 75 balls, featuring 11 boundaries, put pressure on Pakistan's bowlers and took England past the 200-run mark. The Duckett and Root partnership of 136 runs for the third wicket gave England a strong foothold in the game.
Duckett was eventually trapped leg-before by Aamir Jamal, departing for a rapid 84.
At 249/3, Pakistan sensed an opening, but England had other plans. Harry Brook joined Root at the crease, and the two crafted a magnificent unbroken stand of 243 runs for the fourth wicket.
Brook, continuing his rich vein of form, notched up his sixth Test century in just 173 balls. His knock of 141 (not out) was a blend of power and precision, studded with 12 fours and a six.
Root, at the other end, brought up his 35th Test century and ended the day on a sublime 176 (not out) off 277 balls. His 12 boundaries were a testament to his control and mastery against both pace and spin.
Pakistan’s bowlers toiled hard on a pitch offering little assistance. Aamir Jamal, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi managed to claim one wicket each, but the host side struggled to break the Root-Brook partnership, which has now placed England in a strong position as the Test heads into its fourth day.
With England trailing by 64 runs, the match remains finely poised. The visitors will look to build a first-innings lead and put pressure back on Pakistan, who had dominated the first two days with centuries from Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, and Salman Ali Agha.
As the final two days approach, cricket fans can expect plenty of drama, with England eyeing a possible lead and Pakistan aiming for crucial breakthroughs to wrestle back control of the match.
Recent Stories
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 20243 hours ago
-
Shehroze becomes youngest Pakistani to summit world's all 8,000m peaks3 hours ago
-
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day4 hours ago
-
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the new ball5 hours ago
-
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a unique love for cricket5 hours ago
-
Cricket: Australia v New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup scores20 hours ago
-
Zverev scrapes through, Djokovic cruises to Shanghai Masters last 1620 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Nations League fixtures21 hours ago
-
Conditions for bowlers challenging against Pakistan: Carse22 hours ago
-
All efforts to be made for early dismissal of England: Salman Agha22 hours ago
-
Pakistan posts 556 runs, England at 96/1 on 2nd day of Multan test23 hours ago
-
Ex-Barcelona and Spain great Iniesta retires aged 401 day ago