UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Fined For Slow Over-rate In New Zealand Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:24 PM

England fined for slow over-rate in New Zealand Test

England have been fined 40 percent of their match fees for a slow over-rate during the drawn first Test against New Zealand, the International Cricket Council announced on Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :England have been fined 40 percent of their match fees for a slow over-rate during the drawn first Test against New Zealand, the International cricket Council announced on Monday.

Joe Root's side were ruled to be two overs short of the target at Lord's after time allowances were taken into consideration England captain Root pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction from match referee Chris Broad.

"England have been fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's," an ICC statement said.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time."The second and final Test starts in Birmingham on Thursday.

Related Topics

Cricket ICC Birmingham Chris Broad From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Independent Safety Check Needed at Bangladeshi Isl ..

2 minutes ago

WSSP launches 14-Day sanitation campaign; teams to ..

2 minutes ago

US Must Revitalize Alliances to Outcompete China - ..

2 minutes ago

Girl's body found in canal

2 minutes ago

ICCI opens vaccination centre for business communi ..

5 minutes ago

EU Sets Up $20Bln Fund to Facilitate Green Energy ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.