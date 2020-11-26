UrduPoint.com
England Fly-half Ford Starts Against Wales

England coach Eddie Jones has recalled fly-half George Ford to the starting XV as his side look to clinch their place in the Autumn Nations Cup final with a win away to Wales on Saturday

Ford missed the recent wins over Italy and Georgia because of a heel injury but came off the bench during England's 18-7 Nations Cup defeat of Ireland at Twickenham last weekend.

His inclusion in the starting line-up sees England captain Owen Farrell moving to inside centre, with Henry Slade at outside centre for the recently-crowned Six Nations champions.

Victory in Llanelli will guarantee that England finish top of Pool B and qualify for next month's Nations Cup final, where they could face France.

Wales, who ended a run of six straight defeats with victory over Georgia last weekend, are due to announce their team later Thursday.

England (15-1) Elliot Daly; Jonathan Joseph, Henry Slade, Owen Farrell (capt), Jonny May; George Ford. Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry; Joe Launchbury, Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Mako VunipolaReplacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Jonny Hill, Ben Earl. Jack Willis, Dan Robson, Anthony WatsonCoach: Eddie Jones (AUS)

