UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Forwards Chief Proudfoot Says 'collisions' Key Against Wales

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 10:04 PM

England forwards chief Proudfoot says 'collisions' key against Wales

England forwards coach Matt Proudfoot has warned his side to brace themselves for a bruising battle up front as he looks to improve his own record against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :England forwards coach Matt Proudfoot has warned his side to brace themselves for a bruising battle up front as he looks to improve his own record against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Reigning Six Nations champions England know a second defeat of the tournament will all but end their hopes of a successful title defence following a shock opening loss at home to Scotland.

France and Wales are the only teams left in this year's edition who still have a chance of completing a Grand Slam, while a victory for the Welsh this weekend would see them to the Triple Crown following wins over Ireland and Scotland in the first two rounds.

Proudfoot, a member of South Africa's backroom staff before joining Eddie Jones' coaching team, is well aware of the difficulty facing England given his own poor record with the Springboks in Cardiff, for all the 2019 world champions beat Wales in a World Cup semi-final in Japan.

"What more do you say about Alun Wyn Jones? And Justin Tipuric is an exceptional rugby player," Proudfoot said on Wednesday.

"We understand the challenge. I have coached for four years against Wales and never beaten them (in Wales), so I understand how tough they are up front.

"With South Africa we went there four times and lost four times, so that's something that sits in the back of my head.

"I know how well our pack has got to play and how intense they have got to be in the collision area to keep our foot in the competition against Wales."Both Jones and Wales counterpart Wayne Pivac are set to name their teams on Thursday.

Related Topics

World Poor Cardiff Wales Ireland Japan South Africa 2019 All Coach

Recent Stories

SFA conducts raids at different bakeries, restaura ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai South Properties launches The Pulse Villas

6 minutes ago

Supporters of jailed Georgia opposition leader ral ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to releases Rs. 5,500 million under DLTL sche ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Ministry Slams UN Special Rapporte ..

4 minutes ago

SP directs for taking strict action against traffi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.