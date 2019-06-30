UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Gear Up For 'away' Match At Own World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 08:40 AM

England gear up for 'away' match at own World Cup

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :England need all the help they can get as they try to get their World Cup campaign back on track against India. But is this really a "home" tournament for Eoin Morgan's side? Huge numbers of Pakistan and India fans from Britain's large south Asian community have turned grounds green and blue during the tournament, giving passionate backing to their favourite teams.

Normally sedate English stadiums have been transformed into seething cauldrons of noise and colour, despite the damp conditions at the start of the tournament.

Even minnows Afghanistan have enjoyed backing from a hardy knot of flag-waving fans who made their presence felt in their opener against Australia.

On Sunday, Birmingham's Edgbaston ground will play host to thousands of passionate India fans, desperate to see the two-time champions seal their place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Morgan, whose side need to win both of their final matches, against India and New Zealand, to guarantee a place in the semi-finals, said England's players knew before the tournament what they would be up against, despite being the home side.

"When you play Asian teams you certainly get that impression that there's a lot of fans there," he said.

"It is what it is. We have accepted that when we do play against teams like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India, they will feel like away games. And that is just the way cricket is." Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said his team felt the benefit of the support.

"Always, wherever we go, doesn't matter whether it's India, England or Australia," he said. "Whichever country, we get that (crowd backing) and enjoy that a lot.

" Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq said the level of support in England gave the team a huge lift, making matches feel like home games.

"We have been coming here for the last three years so support is always good," he said.

"England is a home away from home and the kind of support we get here is admirable. In the second match at Nottingham (against England) it was like 50-50 support from the fans and that encouraged us a lot." - Crowd lift - Pakistan allrounder Imad Wasim, the man of the match for his decisive innings on Saturday, credited the crowd in Leeds for roaring the team home in a tight finish against Afghanistan.

"Thank you to the crowd, it feels like home here," he said after the victory, which kept alive Pakistan's hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals. "They gave us a boost in confidence." Australia captain Aaron Finch was not surprised by the vocal backing for India when the teams met earlier in the tournament.

"India have amazing support everywhere they go, everywhere around the world," he said.

"Their fans are very vocal. They're great to play in front of because they provide so much atmosphere. They're passionate about the game.

"And being on the other side of it, it's not ideal, but at the end of the day they're always going to outnumber you. They are so loud, and they're a happy crowd.

"They appreciate good cricket. Obviously they're there to watch India do well, but they appreciate really good cricket, and when they're playing their music and chants are going up, it's a pretty great atmosphere to be a part of, when you win."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Afghanistan World Australia Bangladesh Music Sri Lanka Man Nottingham Leeds Birmingham New Zealand Imad Wasim Imam-ul-Haq Turkish Lira Sunday All From Asia

Recent Stories

Putin Arrives in Irkutsk Region to Hold Meeting on ..

9 hours ago

Putin, Abe Hold Meeting in Osaka Amid Stalled Peac ..

9 hours ago

President Dr Arif Alvi underlines immense eco-tour ..

9 hours ago

Russia-Japan Talks on Establishing Sakhalin-Hokkai ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister Ehsaas Programme working towards fe ..

9 hours ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan congratulate Pakistan team o ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.