UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Give Up Their Morning Kicks

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 07:08 PM

England give up their morning kicks

England have put a stop to warm-up football games after injury to Rory Burns ruled him out of the Test series against South Africa

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :England have put a stop to warm-up football games after injury to Rory Burns ruled him out of the Test series against South Africa.

Burns was injured before England's final practice ahead of the second Test which started at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

The ban was confirmed by an England team spokesman, who said the decision was made by head coach Chris Silverwood, supported by Ashley Giles, England's director of men's cricket.

Giles previously banned football warm-ups during stints with English counties Warwickshire and Lancashire but had not stopped the England team from playing the game.

It was the second relatively serious injury by an England player in just over a year. Jonny Bairstow was injured and missed several matches during a tour of Sri Lanka in October 2018.

Burns suffered ligament damage to his left ankle when he kicked the turf in trying to make contact with the ball on Thursday.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Injured Sri Lanka Cape Town South Africa October 2018 From Coach

Recent Stories

“Fake Assembly” will not be allowed to pass bi ..

5 minutes ago

Communication Ministry succumbs to transporters’ ..

24 minutes ago

PITB`s Startup Gets $2.5 million Funding from Germ ..

49 minutes ago

Pompeo Says Killing Soleimani Prevented 'Imminent' ..

2 minutes ago

Islamia University, Training Pakistan collaborate ..

2 minutes ago

Police reluctant to arrest the proprietors of two ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.