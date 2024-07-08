Open Menu

England Great Anderson 'at Peace' With Test Retirement

Muhammad Rameez Published July 08, 2024 | 08:22 PM

England great Anderson 'at peace' with Test retirement

England great James Anderson said Monday he had come to terms with his impending Test retirement even though he feels he is bowling as well as ever as his 42nd birthday approaches

The first Test against the West Indies at Lord's, starting on Wednesday, will be the paceman's 188th and final appearance after a record-breaking career spanning two decades.

The first Test against the West Indies at Lord's, starting on Wednesday, will be the paceman's 188th and final appearance after a record-breaking career spanning two decades.

No fast bowler has taken more than Anderson's 700 Test wickets and only India batting hero Sachin Tendulkar has played more matches in the five-day game.

Anderson might have carried on for the rest of the season even though he turns 42 at the end of July.

