Muhammad Rameez 44 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:46 PM

England great Anderson out of the Ashes

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :England star James Anderson has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes series with a calf injury, the England and Wales cricket board announced Friday.

Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, has not bowled in the series since breaking down with the injury after sending down just four overs in Australia's 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston.

There had been hopes the 37-year-old Lancashire paceman would be fit for the fourth Test at his Old Trafford home ground starting on Wednesday.

But after bowling during a second XI match against Durham this week he has been declared unfit for the final two Tests of the series.

"England and Lancashire seamer James Anderson has been ruled out for the rest of the Specsavers Ashes series," said an ECB statement.

"Whilst bowling in the ninth over on Thursday in Lancashire's second XI four-day friendly against Durham at Chester Boughton Hall Cricket Club, Anderson became aware of right calf pain following on from 20 overs he had bowled on Tuesday.

"He immediately sought a medical assessment from Lancashire and was withdrawn from the remainder of the game," the statement added.

"Further review with the ECB medical team has confirmed that he will be unavailable for the remaining two Specsavers Ashes Tests.

" Anderson has taken 575 wickets in 149 Tests at 26.94.

His tally is the most by any quick bowler, with Anderson fourth in the all-time list of leading Test wicket-takers.

England have now added Somerset quick Craig Overton into a 13-man squad for the fourth Test.

Overton is now back in a Test squad for the first time since March 2018 when he played in England's loss to New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland.

The 25-year-old will be looking to add to his three Test caps.

In eight County Championship matches this campaign, Overton has taken 32 wickets at an average of 21.34.

The Ashes series is currently locked at 1-1 following England's dramatic one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley where all-rounder Ben Stokes's 135 not out saw them to a stunning win.

England 4th Test squad:Rory Burns (Surrey), Jason Roy (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), Joe Denly (Kent), Ben Stokes (Durham), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jack Leach (Somerset), Sam Curran (Surrey), Craig Overton (Somerset)

