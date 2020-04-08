UrduPoint.com
England Great Jimmy Greaves Awaits Hospital Test Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:57 PM

England great Jimmy Greaves awaits hospital test results

Tottenham and England great Jimmy Greaves remains in hospital while he awaits the outcome of tests but his illness is not related to coronavirus, his agent said on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Tottenham and England great Jimmy Greaves remains in hospital while he awaits the outcome of tests but his illness is not related to coronavirus, his agent said on Wednesday.

Tottenham announced on Tuesday that their record goalscorer, who turned 80 in February, was receiving medical treatment.

Greaves, who scored 44 goals in 57 England appearances, spent a comfortable night and hopes to be able to be discharged soon.

A statement on his Facebook page, run by his friend and agent Terry Baker, read: "All I can say is no news is good news at the moment. Jimmy has spoken to Irene (his wife) by phone.

"During the course of the day he will be having tests and when we find out the results I will post them on here."He added: "His problem isn't coronavirus-related and doesn't seem to be related to his previous illness. Hopefully he won't be in hospital for too long."

