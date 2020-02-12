UrduPoint.com
England: Hafeez Bowling Action Cleared

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:16 PM

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been cleared to bowl again in England after his action was reported following a Twenty20 Blast game last summer

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been cleared to bowl again in England after his action was reported following a Twenty20 Blast game last summer.

The 39-year-old off-spinner was reported after playing for Middlesex against Somerset at Taunton in August, bbc.com reported.

Hafeez was subsequently banned from bowling after a Bowling Review Group hearing at Lord's. His action, though, has now passed an independent assessment and he can bowl again in all competitions in England.

However, he does not, as yet, have a contract with a county for the 2020 season.

Hafeez made four T20 appearances for Middlesex last summer, taking two wickets and hitting 115 runs, with a highest score of 48.

The suspension only applied to England and Wales cricket board competitions, and he subsequently bowled in the Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan's domestic T20 competition and the Qatar T10 League.

The assessment of his re-modelled action was carried out at a testing centre in Lahore and it was found he no longer exceeded the permitted 15-degree elbow extension.

