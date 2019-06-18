UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Hit World Record 25 Sixes In ODI Innings Against Afghanistan

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 07:06 PM

England hit world record 25 sixes in ODI innings against Afghanistan

England blasted a world record 25 sixes in a one-day international innings in Tuesday's World Cup clash against Afghanistan

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :England blasted a world record 25 sixes in a one-day international innings in Tuesday's World Cup clash against Afghanistan.

Eoin Morgan's side beat the previous ODI record of 24 that they set against the West Indies earlier this year.

Morgan hit 17 of the sixes against Afghanistan at Old Trafford, while Moeen Ali smashed four, Jonny Bairstow three and Joe Root one in England's total of 397-6.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Old Trafford

Recent Stories

Rs 46 bln earmarked for elected Local Bodies in F ..

4 minutes ago

Russia accuses US of provoking war with Iran

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend 74th UNGA sess ..

4 minutes ago

England v Afghanistan World Cup scoreboard

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board launches survey of nul ..

8 minutes ago

AVLS seizes 11 stolen motorcycles, arrests 3 accus ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.