England hit world record 25 sixes in ODI innings against Afghanistan

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :England blasted a world record 25 sixes in a one-day international innings in Tuesday's World Cup clash against Afghanistan

Eoin Morgan's side beat the previous ODI record of 24 that they set against the West Indies earlier this year.

Morgan hit 17 of the sixes against Afghanistan at Old Trafford, while Moeen Ali smashed four, Jonny Bairstow three and Joe Root one in England's total of 397-6.