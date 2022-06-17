UrduPoint.com

England Hit World Record ODI Score Of 498-4 Against The Netherlands

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 17, 2022 | 07:37 PM

England hit world record ODI score of 498-4 against the Netherlands

England hit a world record one-day international score of 498-4 against the Netherlands in Amstelveen on Friday, with three men scoring centuries in the run blitz

Amstelveen, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :England hit a world record one-day international score of 498-4 against the Netherlands in Amstelveen on Friday, with three men scoring centuries in the run blitz.

Eoin Morgan's side beat their own mark of 481-6 set against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018, in the first match of the three-game series.

Jos Buttler, who finished on 162 not out, plundered his ton off just 47 balls -- missing his own record for the fastest England century by just one ball -- while Phil Salt and Dawid Malan also made three figures.

Liam Livingstone, batting at number six, made the fastest 50 in England's ODI history off just 17 balls -- the joint second-fastest of all-time.

jw/kca/pi

Related Topics

Century World Australia Livingstone Netherlands Dawid Malan 2018

Recent Stories

Liaquat University Hospital surgeons successfully ..

Liaquat University Hospital surgeons successfully conducts oral cancer surgery

54 seconds ago
 Biden calls clean energy matter of national securi ..

Biden calls clean energy matter of national security

56 seconds ago
 Ahsan Iqbal directs to start int'l flights from Qu ..

Ahsan Iqbal directs to start int'l flights from Quetta airport by Aug 14

2 minutes ago
 Heatwave grips France and Spain as temps set to ri ..

Heatwave grips France and Spain as temps set to rise

2 minutes ago
 New UNICEF's Representative in Pakistan Abdullah A ..

New UNICEF's Representative in Pakistan Abdullah A. Fadil presents credentials

3 minutes ago
 Tree plantation imperative to end environmental po ..

Tree plantation imperative to end environmental pollution: commissioner

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.