UrduPoint.com

England-India Fifth Test To Go Ahead After Negative PCR Results

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 12:21 AM

The fifth Test between England and India in Manchester starting Friday is set to go ahead as scheduled after the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Thursday there had been no further positive coronavirus cases within the Indian camp

Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The fifth Test between England and India in Manchester starting Friday is set to go ahead as scheduled after the England and Wales cricket board announced Thursday there had been no further positive coronavirus cases within the Indian camp.

The match was under threat after the tourists cancelled a training session and media commitments following reports Thursday of a fresh Covid-19 case involving a support staff member.

But an ECB spokesman said later Thursday that all subsequent PCR tests from within the India squad had produced negative results and that the Test match "goes ahead".

