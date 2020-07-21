UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England International Dier Signs New Spurs Deal

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 04:52 PM

England international Dier signs new Spurs deal

Eric Dier has signed a new four-year contract to keep him at Tottenham until 2024, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Eric Dier has signed a new four-year contract to keep him at Tottenham until 2024, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old England midfielder, who has filled in at centre-back under Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, has been at the club since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in 2014.

Dier said he was looking forward to being part of the club's future.

"I am really happy to continue here and commit to this new journey we're on," he told Spurs tv.

"It's crazy to think that I have been here for six years now. I have enjoyed it a lot.

It's a fantastic place to be." Dier became a key player under Mauricio Pochettino, who also arrived at the club in 2014.

Spurs finished second in the 2016/17 Premier League campaign and reached last season's Champions League final but Pochettino was fired months later.

"The club gave me my opportunity in England and it has given me so much since then," said Dier, who has scored 11 times in 239 appearances.

"We've had some great times together but I want to have even better times and I still feel there are a lot of things I need to achieve here before it's over."

Related Topics

Lisbon TV From Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7 ..

1 minute ago

Etihad Cargo enhances export control compliance wi ..

24 minutes ago

Journalist Matiullah Jan goes missing from Islamab ..

1 hour ago

Chaklala Cantonment Board confiscates four trucklo ..

2 minutes ago

DPO Swabi issues security plan for Eid-ul-Adha

2 minutes ago

Hostage-Taker in Ukraine's Lutsk Says There Are Ch ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.