England international Trippier banned 10 weeks for betting breaches: FA

England international Kieran Trippier has been banned for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 ($94,000) for breaching betting rules, the Football Association (FA) announced on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :England international Kieran Trippier has been banned for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 ($94,000) for breaching betting rules, the Football Association (FA) announced on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Atletico Madrid defender's worldwide ban from all football and football-related activity will run until February 28.

Trippier's ban takes force with immediate effect.