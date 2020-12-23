UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England International Trippier Banned 10 Weeks For Betting Breaches: FA

Muhammad Rameez 13 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:22 PM

England international Trippier banned 10 weeks for betting breaches: FA

England international Kieran Trippier has been banned for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 ($94,000) for breaching betting rules, the Football Association (FA) announced on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :England international Kieran Trippier has been banned for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 ($94,000) for breaching betting rules, the Football Association (FA) announced on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Atletico Madrid defender's worldwide ban from all football and football-related activity will run until February 28.

Trippier's ban takes force with immediate effect.

Related Topics

Football February All From Atletico Madrid

Recent Stories

World faces &#039;pandemic of misinformation&#039; ..

7 minutes ago

Austrian court overturns virus mask mandate in sch ..

11 seconds ago

Putin says expecting no change to US ties under Bi ..

13 seconds ago

Airline sacks pilot blamed for Taiwan's first loca ..

14 seconds ago

Ex-president Gbagbo's party says ending 10-year bo ..

19 seconds ago

US jobless claims drop sharply latest week

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.