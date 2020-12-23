England International Trippier Banned 10 Weeks For Betting Breaches: FA
Muhammad Rameez 13 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:22 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :England international Kieran Trippier has been banned for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 ($94,000) for breaching betting rules, the Football Association (FA) announced on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old Atletico Madrid defender's worldwide ban from all football and football-related activity will run until February 28.
Trippier's ban takes force with immediate effect.