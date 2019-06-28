England into World Cup semi-finals with 3-0 win over Norway

Le Havre, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :England secured their place in the semi-finals of the women's World Cup after outclassing Norway 3-0 in their last-eight tie in Le Havre on Thursday.

Jill Scott, Ellen White and Lucy Bronze scored England's goals before Nikita Parris had a late penalty saved.

Phil Neville's team will face either France or the United States in the semi-finals next Tuesday.