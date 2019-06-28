UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Into World Cup Semi-finals With 3-0 Win Over Norway

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:00 AM

England into World Cup semi-finals with 3-0 win over Norway

Le Havre, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :England secured their place in the semi-finals of the women's World Cup after outclassing Norway 3-0 in their last-eight tie in Le Havre on Thursday.

Jill Scott, Ellen White and Lucy Bronze scored England's goals before Nikita Parris had a late penalty saved.

Phil Neville's team will face either France or the United States in the semi-finals next Tuesday.

Related Topics

World France Norway Le Havre United States Women Bronze

Recent Stories

Breaking: UAE condemns storming Bahraini Embassy i ..

7 hours ago

Weather forecast during next five days

7 hours ago

Etisalat brings UAE’s first smartphone self-serv ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Health plans to develop &#039;Certificate of ..

9 hours ago

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

9 hours ago

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosi ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.