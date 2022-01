Sydney, Jan 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :England hung on for a gripping draw with just one wicket left to deny Australia a 4-0 series lead in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney on Sunday.

Number 11 batsman James Anderson safely played out a tense final over from leg-spinner Steve Smith as England ended on 270 for nine in a heart-pumping finish.