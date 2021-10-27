UrduPoint.com

England Limit Bangladesh To 124-9 In T20 World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 46 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:39 PM

England limit Bangladesh to 124-9 in T20 World Cup

Bowlers led by Moeen Ali helped England restrict Bangladesh to 124 for nine at the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday in the two nations' first ever meeting in the format

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Bowlers led by Moeen Ali helped England restrict Bangladesh to 124 for nine at the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday in the two nations' first ever meeting in the format.

Bangladesh, who were beaten in their opening Super 12 match by Sri Lanka, lost regular wickets after electing to bat first in Abu Dhabi.

Moeen and fellow spinner Liam Livingstone took two wickets each.

Left-arm quick Tymal Mills claimed three including two successive strikes to finish off the innings.

After giving away 10 runs in the opening over of the innings, Moeen hit back to be on a hat-trick in his second over, only to be denied by Mushfiqur Rahim, who top-scored with 29.

Moeen, an off-spinner, had Liton Das caught at deep square leg for nine and then sent back Mohammad Naim trudging back to the pavilion for five.

Bangladesh found themselves in trouble at 26-3 when Chris Woakes claimed Shakib Al Hasan's key scalp with Adil Rashid taking a good catch running backwards.

Shakib fell for four.

Mushfiqur and skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, who made 19, tried to repair the damage in a 37-run partnership before Livingstone broke through.

Livingstone trapped Rahim lbw, but England had to use the umpire referral to have the decision in their favour after the onfield official ruled it not out.

Bangladesh kept faltering as a run out cost Afif Hossain his wicket for five and Mahmudullah departed, for 19, soon after with Livingstone getting his second wicket.

Number nine Nasum Ahmed hit 19 off nine balls to give the Bangladesh total some respect as he smashed Rashid for two sixes and a four in the 19th over.

England, who thrashed holders West Indies in their opening match of the tournament, need 125 runs to bolster their semi-final hopes from Group 1.

Related Topics

World Bangladesh Sri Lanka Abu Dhabi Rashid Livingstone Mahmudullah Mushfiqur Rahim Shakib Al Hasan From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman Crown Prince at Expo 2020 Dub ..

10 minutes ago
 Minister of Education opens 15th edition of Najah ..

Minister of Education opens 15th edition of Najah and Tawdheef

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue support to Kashmiris freedom ..

Pakistan to continue support to Kashmiris freedom struggle: Haleem

42 seconds ago
 3837 citizens get fine tickets for over speeding

3837 citizens get fine tickets for over speeding

43 seconds ago
 BISE to announce results Intermediate on Oct 29, n ..

BISE to announce results Intermediate on Oct 29, ninth class result on Nov 09

45 seconds ago
 UK sees better than expected 6.5% growth this year ..

UK sees better than expected 6.5% growth this year

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.