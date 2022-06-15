UrduPoint.com

England Lose Test Championship Points For Slow Over-rate

Muhammad Rameez Published June 15, 2022 | 02:40 PM

England lose Test Championship points for slow over-rate

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :England have been docked two World Test Championship points and fined 40 percent of their match fee due to a slow over-rate in their second Test win against New Zealand.

Match referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after the home side were ruled to have been two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

International cricket Council rules state that players are fined 20 percent of their match fee and the team loses a Test Championship point for every over they fail to bowl in the alloted time.

England won a thrilling match at Trent Bridge by five wickets on Tuesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, thanks to an astonishing display of hitting from Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes.

England batsman Joe Root is back at the top of the ICC Test batting rankings after scoring 176 in the first innings in Nottingham, which followed a century in the first Test at Lord's.

The former England captain is on 897 points, five clear of Australia's Marnus Labuschagne.

The third and final Test between England and New Zealand starts at Headingley on June 23.

Related Topics

Cricket Century World ICC Australia Nottingham Lead June From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 ..

Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 years of age to have a male g ..

10 minutes ago
 Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to streng ..

Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran

53 minutes ago
 Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life ..

Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life expectancy

2 hours ago
 Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from ..

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from today

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support ar ..

Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support army's decision: Sheikh Rashid

2 hours ago
 FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.