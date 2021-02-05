UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Lose Two After Steady Start Against India

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 03:25 PM

England lose two after steady start against India

England lost two wickets in 10 minutes after a steady start as India snatched back the initiative before lunch on day one of the first Test on Friday

Chennai (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :England lost two wickets in 10 minutes after a steady start as India snatched back the initiative before lunch on day one of the first Test on Friday.

England were 67 for two in Chennai with Dom Sibley on 26 and skipper Joe Root on four in his 100th Test, after winning the toss at the start of the four-match series.

Burns, a left-hand batsman, fell to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for 33 while attempting a reverse sweep. The opening pair put on 63 runs.

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah, who is playing his first Test at home, struck soon after to send back new batsman Dan Lawrence for nought.

Earlier the left-right batting combination of Burns and Sibley used their feet to good effect against spinners Ashwin and Shahbaz Nadeem.

Related Topics

India Chennai Lawrence Shahbaz Nadeem

Recent Stories

Celalall wants one million followers on Instagram

14 minutes ago

NBA: Results and standings

4 minutes ago

Borrell Speaks Against Building 'Wall of Silence' ..

4 minutes ago

Agri Deptt KP dissolve fruits, vegetable committee ..

4 minutes ago

'Speechless': Anger grows over Tokyo 2020 chief's ..

7 minutes ago

Finland's Ministry of Environment, Climate to Cont ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.