England lose two early Ashes wickets after Broad left out

Brisbane, Australia, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Australia made a incredible start to the Ashes Thursday with Rory Burns out to the first ball of the series after England won the toss and decided to bat having left out veteran paceman Stuart Broad.

England have not won at the Gabba ground in Brisbane since 1986 and went into the game missing Test cricket's most prolific paceman Jimmy Anderson, who has been rested.

In another major shock, they also left out fellow veteran Broad.

After a late look at the wicket, and with showers forecast, they instead opted for a seam attack of Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, and Ollie Robinson, bolstered by all-rounder Ben Stokes and left-arm spinner Jack Leach.

"We're blessed with a very good seam attack and it was a very difficult decision to make," Root said of leaving out Broad.

"We're mentally ready," he added. "We've planned really well for this series and we will go out and enjoy this experience." But they had a horror start with Mitchell Starc bowling Burns with the first ball of the series, knocking over his leg stump with a full delivery on an overcast day.

Josh Hazlewood then removed Dawid Malan for six, caught behind off by wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

It left England reeling on 11 for two after four overs with Haseeb Hameed not out five and Root yet to score.

It was big call to leave out Broad, who had a red-hot Ashes in England in 2019 where he dismissed Australian anchorman David Warner seven times.

His omission means the two greatest wicket-takers in England Test history, with 1,156 scalps between them, are watching from the stands.

Hameed was preferred to Zak Crawley with all-rounder Stokes due to come in next at five in his first competitive cricket since July after a break to deal with a finger injury and mental health issues.

Ollie Pope will make his Australian debut at six after the experienced Jonny Bairstow was overlooked, with wicketkeeper Jos Buttler at seven before the tailenders.

Anderson said he was disappointed to not be playing.

"Gutted to be missing the first Test but it's a long series with a lot of cricket to be played," he said on Instagram.

England are keen to manage the 39-year-old's workload for what will be a gruelling five-match series, with the second Test starting in Adelaide in just eight days' time.

Australia head into the series as firm favourites after winning the corresponding series 4-0 four years ago then retaining the urn in England in 2019 after an enthralling 2-2 draw.

But they are short on red-ball practice and have a new captain in Cummins after Tim Paine sensationally quit a fortnight ago after a text-messaging scandal.

"We were probably going to have a bat, but I think it's 50-50 here," said Cummins after losing his first toss as skipper. "It's not going to have a big effect either way." Australia announced their team at the weekend, with Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc spearheading the attack alongside spinner Nathan Lyon, who is one-wicket shy of his 400th Test scalp.

The explosive Warner, who has smacked 18 Test centuries on home soil, opens with Marcus Harris ahead of Marnus Labuschagne, followed by Steve Smith who was dominant in the last Ashes campaign.

Travis Head beat out Usman Khawaja for the five slot and will be followed to the crease by Alex Carey, who takes the wicketkeeping gloves from Paine.

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS) .