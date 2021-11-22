UrduPoint.com

England Manager Gareth Southgate Extends Contract To 2024

Muhammad Rameez 11 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:32 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Gareth Southgate has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension after leading England to the final of Euro 2020, the Football Association (FA) announced on Monday.

"The FA is delighted to confirm Gareth Southgate and (assistant) Steve Holland have signed new contracts through to December 2024," the FA said in a statement.

