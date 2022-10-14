UrduPoint.com

England Men Announces Test Squad For Pakistan Tour

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 14, 2022 | 12:05 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2022) England Men's selection panel have named a 15-strong squad for the three-match Test tour of Pakistan starting in December.

England Men's Test squad:

Ben Stokes (Durham) captain

James Anderson (Lancashire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Ben Foakes (Surrey)

Will Jacks (Surrey)

Keaton Jennings (Lancashire)

Jack Leach (Somerset)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Ollie Robinson (Sussex)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

Surrey all-rounder Will Jacks is called up to the Test squad for the first time after an impressive summer saw him play an integral part with bat and off-spin, helping Surrey win the LV= Insurance County Championship Division One title.

Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone will be looking to make his Test debut, having been called up to a Test squad for the first time since England's tour of New Zealand in the spring of 2018.

Lancashire opening batter Keaton Jennings returns to the Test squad for the first time since February 2019 after a stellar summer with the red rose county, where he was the top run-scorer in Division One of the LV= Insurance County Championship, scoring1233 runs at an average of 72.52 with five centuries.

Nottinghamshire batter Ben Duckett could be in line to return to Test cricket for the first time since November 2016 after impressing in the County Championship and the England Lions across the summer.

Durham fast bowler Mark Wood, who is currently playing in Australia in England's campaign for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, returns to the Test squad for the first time since March, and Surrey quick Jamie Overton is included after making his Test debut earlier in the summer against New Zealand at Headingley.

Nottinghamshire seam bowler Stuart Broad was not considered for selection, with his partner expecting their first child towards the end of November.

Commenting on the selected squad, ECB Managing Director for England Men's Cricket, Rob Key, said:

"We are looking forward to touring Pakistan as a Test team for the first time since 2005. It will be a historic tour and a compelling series against a good side.

"The selectors have picked a squad for the conditions we can expect in Pakistan. There is a strong blend of youth and experience and players who will adapt well to the types of pitches we are likely to get across the three-match series.

"I wish the players every success, especially those new to the squad and those returning after a period of time away."

Ends

England Men's Test Tour of Pakistan schedule:

Three-day warm-up: England v Lions, 23-25 November, Zayed Cricket Complex, Abu Dhabi

First Test: Pakistan v England, 1-5 December, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Second Test: Pakistan v England, 9-13 December, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Third Test: Pakistan v England, 17-21 December, National Stadium, Karachi

