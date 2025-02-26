England must chase 326 runs against Afghanistan to stay in Champions Trophy

Ibrahim Zadran smashed a career best knock of 177 to propel Afghanistan to a commanding 325-7 against England and England must chase 326 runs at the Gaddafi stadium to stay in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Ibrahim Zadran smashed a career best knock of 177 to propel Afghanistan to a commanding 325-7 against England and England must chase 326 runs at the Gaddafi stadium to stay in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Ibrahim Zadran’s 177 is also the highest individual score of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 bettering 165 by Englishman Ben Duckett in the match against Australia at the same venue last Saturday night. Zadran’s knock off 146 balls included 12 boundaries and six 6s. Zadran’s sixth career century is the first against England in 35 ODIs while it is the 10th century of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Zadran’s century included six boundaries and three 6s.

Having won the toss, Afghanistan opted to bat first in search of a big total at the batting friendly Gaddafi stadium and try to defend the total with the help of their spin trio of Rashid Khan, Noor and Muhammad Nabi.

Zadran in company with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi rescued Afghanistan batting from an early collapse when they lost three wickets for 37 runs in the 9th over. They stitched a meticulous partnership of 103 runs off 124 balls. The partnership infused a new spirit in the body-soul of the Afghan batting line-up as the latter batters helped a massive total which looked improbable by the 10th over of the Afghan innings. Hashmatullah Shahidi 40 (67) lost his wicket to a poor stroke against Adil Rashid.

Zadran found a worthy partner in all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai 41 (31) who was involved in a 72 (63) run partnership. The all-rounder played a quick fire knock with one boundary and three 6s and got out off Jamie Overton in the 40th over with the team total at 212-5.

But it was the partnership of 111 runs with old war-horse Muhammad Nabi 40 (24) which helped the team post a total beyond 300. Muhammad Nabi’s cameo included two boundaries and three 6s.

Afghanistan scored 113 runs in the last 10 overs of the innings which included a superlative knock of 177 by Ibrahim Zadran.

Earlier, Jofra Archer inspired English pace attack put brakes on the Afghanistan batting machine as he claimed three wickets off his five overs and restricted Afghanistan to 37-3 in the first power-play.

Jofra Archer was the most successful bowler for England and claimed three wickets for 64 runs in 10 overs. Jofra Archer bowled with pace and precision to claim the scalps of the top three Afghanistan batters including Rahmanullah Gurban 6 (15), Sediqullah Atal 4 (4) and Rehmat Shah 4 (9) for 21 runs. Adil Rashid and Jamie Overton, who replaced injured Brydon Carse in the second match for his first ever ICC event, bagged one wicket each in their quota of 10 overs each for 60 and 72 runs respectively.

Liam Livingstone claimed two wickets for 28 runs off his five overs. He bowled a miserly last over of the Afghanistan innings conceding two runs and claiming as many wickets including that of the centurion Ibrahim Zadran and Muhammad Nabi.

Mark Wood, who sprained his ankle while bowling his fourth over, could only bowl eight wicket-less overs for 50 runs. Joe Root bowled six economical overs for 24 runs while his seventh and last over of the spell was plundered for 23 runs as he conceded 47 runs without any wicket.