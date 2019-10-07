UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Name Chris Silverwood As Head Cricket Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:44 PM

England name Chris Silverwood as head cricket coach

England have named Chris Silverwood as their new head coach to replace Trevor Bayliss, who stepped down last month at the end of his contract

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :England have named Chris Silverwood as their new head coach to replace Trevor Bayliss, who stepped down last month at the end of his contract.

The 44-year-old has spent the past two years serving as fast bowling coach under Bayliss.

Silverwood's first competitive series will be England's tour of New Zealand, which includes a five-match Twenty20 series starting in November and two Tests against the Black Caps.

While former India and South Africa coach Gary Kirsten and Surrey's director of cricket Alec Stewart emerged as contenders to succeed Australian Bayliss, managing director of England men's cricket Ashley Giles described Silverwood as the "standout candidate." "I believe he is what we need to take our international teams forward," he said. "He is somebody we know well, but it is his intimate understanding of our structures and systems and his close relationships with Test captain Joe Root and white-ball captain Eoin Morgan that will help us develop our plans for the next few years.

" "Ultimately, his highest quality is that he is a winner and that will be an important part of the job as we look to strive to become the most respected team in the world across all formats," he added.

The 44-year-old, who played six Tests and seven one-day internationals for England between 1996 and 2002, coached Essex to the County Championship title in 2017 before joining the England set-up.

Silverwood said he was excited to get started in the job.

"There is a tremendous amount of talent coming through, and there is enormous potential for growth," he said. "The hard work starts now, and I am confident we can make a positive impact during our winter tours of New Zealand and South Africa."England won the 50-over World Cup in July for the first time but failed to wrest back the Ashes from Australia, who retained the urn after a 2-2 draw.

Related Topics

India Cricket World Australia Job Tours Gary South Africa July November 2017 National University All From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Saudi Ambassador

52 seconds ago

Whose SIM card Maryam Nawaz used?

4 minutes ago

Hassan Nisar apologizes for supporting PTI

4 minutes ago

Balochistan make steady reply against Northern

13 minutes ago

Berlin backs off climate targets as protests heat ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese diplomat condemns Houston Rocket manager

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.