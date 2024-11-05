England Name Unchanged Team For Australia Clash
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 05, 2024 | 11:34 PM
England boss Steve Borthwick has named an unchanged team for Saturday's clash with Australia as he puts his faith in the side beaten by New Zealand last weekend
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) England boss Steve Borthwick has named an unchanged team for Saturday's clash with Australia as he puts his faith in the side beaten by New Zealand last weekend.
Borthwick's men opened their November campaign with a 24-22 defeat against the All Blacks as George Ford missed a last-gap drop goal.
But the same starting line-up has been retained for the second of four Tests at Twickenham this month.
Borthwick has made a positional switch in midfield where Henry Slade and Ollie Lawrence have swapped between inside and outside centre.
The only adjustments in personnel are made to the bench where Luke Cowan-Dickie replaces Theo Dan at hooker and Ben Curry makes way to accommodate a return to a five-three split between forwards and backs.
Cowan-Dickie's last England appearance came two years ago in Eddie Jones' final match in charge against the Wallabies, meaning he is poised to make his first outing under Borthwick.
The 31-year-old's international career has been hampered by neck surgery that caused nerve damage when it went wrong and atrial fibrillation, a heart condition.
Northampton wing Ollie Sleightholme is drafted on to the bench to complete the replacement backs.
England are looking to bounce back from a third successive narrow loss to the All Blacks.
England have won 10 of their last 11 meetings with Australia, while the Wallabies have lost their last three matches under head coach Joe Schmidt.
Australia have dropped to ninth in the world rankings in the wake of a Rugby Championship in which they managed only one win in their six matches, but Borthwick will not underestimate them.
"Facing Australia is always a massive challenge and we'll work diligently this week to ensure we're physically and tactically prepared to take on the Wallabies," he said.
"The passion and energy from the crowd at Allianz Stadium last weekend was absolutely brilliant, from the opening whistle to the final moments, and we can't wait to be back at home this Saturday."
England team to face Australia:
George Furbank; Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Tommy Freeman; Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer; Ben Earl, Tom Curry, Chandler Cunningham-South; George Martin, Maro Itoje; Will Stuart, Jamie George (capt), Ellis Genge
Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Fin Baxter, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Alex Dombrandt, Harry Randall, George Ford, Ollie Sleightholme.
smg/gj
Recent Stories
Foreign investment, stock exchange improving: Asif
FC organizes Mega Sports Events in parts of Balochistan
Ito's Bayern debut further delayed after foot surgery
Missing girl reunited with family
Attock police resolve major house robbery case, 5 arrested
"The Sufi's Nightingale" book launched
Junaid Akbar elected Chairman of NA Committee on Overseas Pakistanis
2 FC personnel martyred, 4 injured in DI Khan
Increasing judges number to provide speedy justice to people: Malik
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on FC in DI Khan
Experts discuss climate action, economic growth challenges for Pakistan at 27th ..
Lahore once again tops air pollution index
More Stories From Sports
-
FC organizes Mega Sports Events in parts of Balochistan32 minutes ago
-
Ito's Bayern debut further delayed after foot surgery32 minutes ago
-
Pak boxer Waseem announces final eliminator fight2 hours ago
-
Thal Desert Jeep rally set to thrill4 hours ago
-
Three matches decided in Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tournament5 hours ago
-
Huraira to lead Pakistan Shaheens against Sri Lanka ‘A’ at home5 hours ago
-
Vissel Kobe punish Gwangju to top AFC Champions League group6 hours ago
-
Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia7 hours ago
-
Noman’s stellar performance earns ICC nomination8 hours ago
-
ICC announce Women's FTP for 2025-298 hours ago
-
Asif moves in World Snooker Championship semis8 hours ago
-
Outsider Knight's Choice wins Melbourne Cup in thrilling finish11 hours ago