England Name XI For 3rd Test

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) England have confirmed their Playing XI for the third Test against Pakistan, set to take place on Thursday at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

There are two changes from the second Test in Multan.

Seamer Gus Atkinson returns and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed is named for the first time since the Test match against India in Rajkot back in February. Durham pair Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts both miss out.

England's XI for the third Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir.

