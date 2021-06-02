England names 26 players for Euro 2020

England manager Gareth Southgate announced on Tuesday the Three Lions' 26-man squad for this summer's European Football Championship

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) : England manager Gareth Southgate announced on Tuesday the Three Lions' 26-man squad for this summer's European Football Championship.

A few hours before the announcement, Manchester United revealed that their 19-year-old striker Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from the 33-man provisional squad due to an underlying injury.

Harry Maguire from Manchester United and Liverpool's Jordan Henderson are both included despite injury concerns.

Southgate has selected 10 defenders but only five midfield players. Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling are among the eight forwards.

England's EURO 2020 campaign will start on June 13 with a match against Croatia at Wembley in London. Then the Three Lions will face Scotland and Czech at the same stadium.

England squad for EURO 2020 Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham)Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Man City).