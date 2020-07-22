UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Need To Talk To Archer After Online Abuse, Says Anderson

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:41 PM

England need to talk to Archer after online abuse, says Anderson

James Anderson says England captain Joe Root will need to talk to Jofra Archer to find out if he is mentally ready to return for Friday's deciding Test against the West Indies after the fast bowler revealed he had suffered racist abuse on social media

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :James Anderson says England captain Joe Root will need to talk to Jofra Archer to find out if he is mentally ready to return for Friday's deciding Test against the West Indies after the fast bowler revealed he had suffered racist abuse on social media.

Archer is available for the third Test at Old Trafford after the paceman missed England's series-levelling win at the same ground following a breach of coronavirus protocols.

In a Daily Mail column published Wednesday, Archer admitted to an error of judgment but said he had not "committed a crime".

He said some of the criticism he had faced on social media following the incident had been racist and he had reported the comments to the ECB (England and Wales Cricket board).

"I need to be 100 percent mentally right so that I can throw myself into my cricket this week," Archer wrote.

"If I play and don't bowl 90 miles an hour it's going to be news. If I don't bowl 90 miles per hour for long enough it's going to be news," he added.

Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, told a press conference that the players had not seen much of their team-mate because he had been in isolation.

"I'm sure he'll want to play in this game because it's such a crucial game, the series resting on it," said the veteran bowler.

"He's said about his frame of mind and that's something that over the next two days he's going to have to sit down with the captain and coach (Chris Silverwood) and figure out if he is in the right place to play."

Related Topics

Cricket Social Media Same Anderson Wales Old Trafford National University Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights importance of cyber ..

1 minute ago

Modon completes awarding of all infrastructure dev ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.