England need to talk to Archer after online abuse, says Anderson

James Anderson says England captain Joe Root will need to talk to Jofra Archer to find out if he is mentally ready to return for Friday's deciding Test against the West Indies after the fast bowler revealed he had suffered racist abuse on social media

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :James Anderson says England captain Joe Root will need to talk to Jofra Archer to find out if he is mentally ready to return for Friday's deciding Test against the West Indies after the fast bowler revealed he had suffered racist abuse on social media.

Archer is available for the third Test at Old Trafford after the paceman missed England's series-levelling win at the same ground following a breach of coronavirus protocols.

In a Daily Mail column published Wednesday, Archer admitted to an error of judgment but said he had not "committed a crime".

He said some of the criticism he had faced on social media following the incident had been racist and he had reported the comments to the ECB (England and Wales Cricket board).

"I need to be 100 percent mentally right so that I can throw myself into my cricket this week," Archer wrote.

"If I play and don't bowl 90 miles an hour it's going to be news. If I don't bowl 90 miles per hour for long enough it's going to be news," he added.

Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, told a press conference that the players had not seen much of their team-mate because he had been in isolation.

"I'm sure he'll want to play in this game because it's such a crucial game, the series resting on it," said the veteran bowler.

"He's said about his frame of mind and that's something that over the next two days he's going to have to sit down with the captain and coach (Chris Silverwood) and figure out if he is in the right place to play."