UrduPoint.com

England On The Ropes As Australia Remove Root, Malan

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 02:16 PM

England on the ropes as Australia remove Root, Malan

Australia removed dangermen Joe Root and Dawid Malan in quick succession to spark a collapse and put England on the ropes Saturday as they battle to save the day-night second Ashes Test in Adelaide

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Australia removed dangermen Joe Root and Dawid Malan in quick succession to spark a collapse and put England on the ropes Saturday as they battle to save the day-night second Ashes Test in Adelaide.

The pair had survived the opening session of the day unscathed, building what was shaping up as an ominous 128-run stand to give the visitors hope as they chased Australia's 473 for nine declared.

But disaster struck when they returned from the break with both players soon back in the dressing room -- skipper Root gone for 62 and Malan for 80.

Ollie Pope (five) and Jos Buttler (0) were also casualties in a sizzling session spearheaded by Mitchell Starc, who has 3-36.

By tea, England were 197 for six, still 276 behind Australia with Ben Stokes unbeaten on 12 and Chris Woakes not out 23.

England crashed by nine wickets in the first Test at Brisbane and if they go 2-0 down in Adelaide the Ashes are as good as gone, needing to win all three remaining Tests.

Australia bowled five straight maidens after the break and Root looked increasingly uncomfortable against Cameron Green, who was starting to find movement with the pink ball.

Having passed 1,600 Test runs in a Calendar year -- only the fourth player in history to do so -- he poked at a Green delivery and got an edge to Steve Smith at slip, again forced to wait for his elusive first-ever century in Australia.

Malan soon followed, slashing at a Starc thunderbolt that took a nick, again into Smith's safe hands.

Malan has now scored nine Test 50s but only converted one into a century.

"We let it meander a little bit through the first session," Starc said, while heaping praise on Green. "He's a serious talent for a young kid, he's a great addition to our bowling attack, he was extremely good in that session after the break." Pope survived a bat-pad review on five but only lasted two more balls, undone by Nathan Lyon's spin after charging down the wicket, edging to Marnus Labuschagne at short leg.

Buttler negotiated 15 balls without scoring before playing at a moving Starc ball that carried to David Warner at slip.

England resumed the day at 17 for two after losing openers Rory Burns (four) and Haseeb Hameed (six) to a fiery 40-minute spell from Starc, Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson under lights on Friday evening.

Root strode out on five, alongside Malan on one, looking to emulate their 162-run partnership in the opening Test at Brisbane.

They had perfect batting conditions on a flat pitch and Root settled quickly, slamming a well-timed drive for four off Richardson to boost his confidence.

Starc was hit for 11 off his first over and the pair quickly brought up their 50 partnership, with little movement for the bowlers and only half a run-out chance for their efforts.

Malan completed his 50 with a single off debutant Neser, while Root, who has still never made 100 in Australia, got half-way there with his 52nd half-century, hitting Richardson to the boundary.

Related Topics

Attack Century Australia Young Adelaide Brisbane Lyon Jos David Mitchell Dawid Malan Haseeb Hameed All From

Recent Stories

Two killed, five injured in different incidents

Two killed, five injured in different incidents

1 minute ago
 Third Test of US ARRW Hypersonic Missile Fails, Li ..

Third Test of US ARRW Hypersonic Missile Fails, Like Previous Two - Air Force Ch ..

1 minute ago
 Grocery store gutted in sialkot

Grocery store gutted in sialkot

2 minutes ago
 Indian Rights day: Minorities need attention of in ..

Indian Rights day: Minorities need attention of international community

5 minutes ago
 Russia Registers 27,434 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

Russia Registers 27,434 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Cente ..

19 minutes ago
 Infant Aged 7 Months Accidentally Receives COVID-1 ..

Infant Aged 7 Months Accidentally Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Shot in South Korea ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.