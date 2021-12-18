England on the ropes as Australia remove Root, Malan

Australia removed dangermen Joe Root and Dawid Malan in quick succession to spark a collapse and put England on the ropes Saturday as they battle to save the day-night second Ashes Test in Adelaide

The pair had survived the opening session of the day unscathed, building what was shaping up as an ominous 128-run stand to give the visitors hope as they chased Australia's 473 for nine declared.

But disaster struck when they returned from the break with both players soon back in the dressing room -- skipper Root gone for 62 and Malan for 80.

Ollie Pope (five) and Jos Buttler (0) were also casualties in a sizzling session spearheaded by Mitchell Starc, who has 3-36.

By tea, England were 197 for six, still 276 behind Australia with Ben Stokes unbeaten on 12 and Chris Woakes not out 23.

England crashed by nine wickets in the first Test at Brisbane and if they go 2-0 down in Adelaide the Ashes are as good as gone, needing to win all three remaining Tests.

Australia bowled five straight maidens after the break and Root looked increasingly uncomfortable against Cameron Green, who was starting to find movement with the pink ball.

Having passed 1,600 Test runs in a Calendar year -- only the fourth player in history to do so -- he poked at a Green delivery and got an edge to Steve Smith at slip, again forced to wait for his elusive first-ever century in Australia.

Malan soon followed, slashing at a Starc thunderbolt that took a nick, again into Smith's safe hands.

Malan has now scored nine Test 50s but only converted one into a century.

"We let it meander a little bit through the first session," Starc said, while heaping praise on Green. "He's a serious talent for a young kid, he's a great addition to our bowling attack, he was extremely good in that session after the break." Pope survived a bat-pad review on five but only lasted two more balls, undone by Nathan Lyon's spin after charging down the wicket, edging to Marnus Labuschagne at short leg.

Buttler negotiated 15 balls without scoring before playing at a moving Starc ball that carried to David Warner at slip.

England resumed the day at 17 for two after losing openers Rory Burns (four) and Haseeb Hameed (six) to a fiery 40-minute spell from Starc, Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson under lights on Friday evening.

Root strode out on five, alongside Malan on one, looking to emulate their 162-run partnership in the opening Test at Brisbane.

They had perfect batting conditions on a flat pitch and Root settled quickly, slamming a well-timed drive for four off Richardson to boost his confidence.

Starc was hit for 11 off his first over and the pair quickly brought up their 50 partnership, with little movement for the bowlers and only half a run-out chance for their efforts.

Malan completed his 50 with a single off debutant Neser, while Root, who has still never made 100 in Australia, got half-way there with his 52nd half-century, hitting Richardson to the boundary.