UrduPoint.com

England Opener Roy Out Of T20 World Cup With Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 06:00 PM

England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injury

England batsman Jason Roy has been ruled out of the rest of the T20 World Cup, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Monday

Abu Dhabi, Nov 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :England batsman Jason Roy has been ruled out of the rest of the T20 World Cup, the England and Wales cricket board announced on Monday.

Roy, 31, suffered a calf injury and collapsed to the ground while chasing a quick run in Saturday's 10-run group-stage loss to South Africa.

Despite their first defeat of the tournament, Eoin Morgan's side advanced to the semi-finals and Roy will now be replaced in the squad by James Vince ahead of England's last-four match against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Roy has joined left-arm fast bowler Tymal Mills on the injured list in another blow to England, who lost in the final of the 2016 tournament.

"I'm gutted to be ruled out of the World Cup," said Roy in an England statement. "It is a bitter pill to swallow.

"I will be staying on to support the boys, and hopefully, we can go all the way and lift that trophy," added the Surrey star, a key member of the England side that won the 2019 50-over World Cup.

Related Topics

Cricket Injured T20 World Abu Dhabi Wales South Africa James Vince 2016 2019 National University All New Zealand

Recent Stories

FBR organizes AML/CFT workshop for DNFBPs

FBR organizes AML/CFT workshop for DNFBPs

31 seconds ago
 Park Lane reference against Zardari adjourned till ..

Park Lane reference against Zardari adjourned till Nov 17

33 seconds ago
 DC reviews anti corona vaccination drive

DC reviews anti corona vaccination drive

34 seconds ago
 CM taking steps for uplift & prosperity of Balochi ..

CM taking steps for uplift & prosperity of Balochistan: Durcheen Marree

36 seconds ago
 Mandatory Coronavirus vaccination campaign continu ..

Mandatory Coronavirus vaccination campaign continues in Hazara division

4 minutes ago
 3000 bags of sugar recovered during crackdown

3000 bags of sugar recovered during crackdown

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.