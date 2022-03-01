UrduPoint.com

England Opener Roy Pulls Out Of Indian Premier League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 01, 2022 | 08:05 PM

England opener Roy pulls out of Indian Premier League

England opener Jason Roy announced on Tuesday he has withdrawn from this season's Indian Premier League, in which he was due to play for new franchise Gujarat Titans

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :England opener Jason Roy announced on Tuesday he has withdrawn from this season's Indian Premier League, in which he was due to play for new franchise Gujarat Titans.

The 10-team Twenty20 competition is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 29.

Roy, who had a second child in early January and played in the Pakistan Super League last month, said he needed a break.

"It's with a heavy heart I have decided to pull out of this year's tournament," the 31-year-old wrote on his social media accounts.

He added: "With everything going on in the world over the last three years it's added up and taken its toll on me.

"I feel it's only right I spend some quality time with my family, as well as spending time working on myself and my game over the next couple of months leading into a very busy year.

" Surrey, Roy's English county club, said he would also miss the "early rounds" of the 2022 County Championship, which starts in April.

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart said: "Everyone at Surrey is here to support Jason and fully understands his decision to step away from the game for a period of time in order to be with his family."Roy, a hard-hitting opening batsman who was part of England's victorious team at the 2019 World Cup, will be hoping to make a big impact at the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

He suffered an injury during the 2021 tournament that ruled him out of the semi-final defeat to New Zealand.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 World Australia Social Media Indian Premier League Pakistan Super League January March April May 2019 Family From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Book titled "Shavkat Mirziyoyev: New Uzbekistan St ..

Book titled "Shavkat Mirziyoyev: New Uzbekistan Strategy" launched

29 seconds ago
 DRO reviews arrangements for LG polls in Kurram

DRO reviews arrangements for LG polls in Kurram

31 seconds ago
 PES provides emergency services to 107,798 people ..

PES provides emergency services to 107,798 people in February

32 seconds ago
 SU extends submission date of LLB 3-year programme ..

SU extends submission date of LLB 3-year programme examination forms till March ..

34 seconds ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open : HN Polo, Diamond Pain ..

Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open : HN Polo, Diamond Paints win openers

3 minutes ago
 LCCI President meets CCPO

LCCI President meets CCPO

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>