UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Openers Fall Cheaply

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 04:32 PM

England openers fall cheaply

Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada took a wicket apiece as England's top-order batsmen were put under pressure on the second day of the first Test at SuperSport Park on Friday

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada took a wicket apiece as England's top-order batsmen were put under pressure on the second day of the first Test at SuperSport Park on Friday.

England were 60 for two at lunch in reply to South Africa's 284 all out.

England's openers fell cheaply, both caught behind by Quinton de Kock off balls which bounced steeply.

Rory Burns fell to Philander after making nine, which included two edged boundaries off Rabada. He had been given out caught behind off Rabada's first ball of the innings but a review showed his bat had made contact with his pad but not the ball.

Dom Sibley was dismissed by Rabada for four.

Philander bowled an immaculate opening spell and did not concede a run in five overs.

Joe Denly faced most of Philander's bowling and had still not scored when he edged the 25th ball of his innings low to first slip where Rassie van der Dussen put down the chance, perhaps put off by De Kock diving in front of him.

Denly scored his first run in the same over, off the 28th ball he faced. He was unbeaten on 17 at lunch.

Rabada was particularly hostile and hit England captain Joe Root on the helmet, ducking into a bouncer, when the England captain was on six. Root had scored 23 not out at the interval.

Anrich Nortje bowled with impressive pace when he replaced Rabada, with his first ball timed at 147kmh and another delivery at 149kmh.

England needed only 11 balls at the start of play to take the last South African wicket after the hosts resumed on 277 for nine. Philander scored all seven runs added before he was caught behind off Stuart Broad for 35. Both Broad and Sam Curran had figures of four for 58.

Related Topics

Same Van Vernon South Africa All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PPP arranges Quran khawani, fateha on Shaheed Moht ..

14 seconds ago

Egypt, U.S. agree to rejects foreign exploitation ..

2 minutes ago

Germany's 2019 Military Export Reaches Record $8.8 ..

16 seconds ago

Russia says first Avangard hypersonic missiles ent ..

20 seconds ago

Railway extends date in respect of concession card ..

5 minutes ago

2 suspected persons arrested near PPP public meeti ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.