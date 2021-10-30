UrduPoint.com

England Opt To Bat In T20 Showdown With Australia

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 11:47 PM

England opt to bat in T20 showdown with Australia

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl to Australia in a meeting of unbeaten teams in the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl to Australia in a meeting of unbeaten teams in the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.

England were unchanged from the team that scored dominant victories over West Indies and Bangladesh in their opening two games.

Australia made one change from the eleven that beat Sri Lanka, bringing in spinner Ashton Agar for all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to beef up their bowling attack.

After winning their first two matches, the teams are level on points at the top of Group 1, but England have a huge edge in the tiebreaker, net run rate.

Teams England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (capt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Nitin Menon (IND)tv Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

