England Ordered To Play Next UEFA Match Behind Closed Doors

Mon 18th October 2021 | 10:12 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :England must play their next home match in a UEFA competition behind closed doors following disorder at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, European football's governing body ruled on Monday, The showpiece game between England and Italy on July 11 was marred by chaotic scenes as ticketless supporters forced their way through security cordons to gain entry to the stadium.

In addition to the one-match sanction, UEFA has also imposed a ban for a second game, which is suspended for two years.

The English Football Association (FA) has also been fined 100,000 Euros ($116,000).

A spokesperson for the FA said: "Although we are disappointed with the verdict, we acknowledge the outcome of this UEFA decision.

"We condemn the terrible behaviour of the individuals who caused the disgraceful scenes in and around Wembley Stadium at the Euro 2020 final, and we deeply regret that some of them were able to enter the stadium."The ban will apply to England's first home game of the 2022/23 Nations League rather than next month's World Cup qualifier against Albania as that fixture is governed by world governing body FIFA.

