UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Pass Coronavirus Tests In Sri Lanka After Moeen Blow

Muhammad Rameez 23 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:10 AM

England pass coronavirus tests in Sri Lanka after Moeen blow

Colombo, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The England cricket team all passed coronavirus tests after all-rounder Moeen Ali was found to have Covid-19 and have been cleared to start restricted training in Sri Lanka on Wednesday, a spokesman said.

Moeen was found to have the coronavirus shortly after the squad arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday and has been put in isolation in a hotel away from the other players.

The result was an early blow to preparations for the two Tests in Sri Lanka that start in Galle on January 14. But the plans in the secure bubble in Hambantota in the south of the island are now largely back on track.

"Good news from the camp all PCR tests from yesterday are negative except for Moeen Ali, and we can start controlled training this afternoon," said an England spokesman.

Chris Woakes, who had been a close contact of Moeen, tested negative but will continue to isolate in his room. The tourists must undergo a third test on Thursday.

Sri Lanka have just finished a tour in South Africa where they lost two Tests and are due to return home on Friday. They will also have to go into a biosecure bubble.

Joe Root and his players arrived on a charter flight as nearly all international flights to Sri Lanka are banned and flights from Britain have been halted following the discovery of a new, more infectious coronavirus strain.

The 18-man England squad, with seven reserves, are resuming a Sri Lanka tour halted by the pandemic in March. England's tour of South Africa was also cut short last month over coronavirus fears.

fk/tw/th\

Related Topics

Cricket Sri Lanka Hotel Galle South Africa January March Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany reports 21,237 new coronavirus cases

26 minutes ago

Local Press: GCC Summit shows there is more that u ..

41 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 85.9 million

41 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 6 January 2021

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Alula Communique issued by &#039;Summit of Sultan ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.